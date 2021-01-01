The Pet Life Sporty Avalanche Dog Coat is Composed of 100% Lightweight and Windproof High-Grade Inner and Outer Polyester Fabrics leaving you with Less Bulk and Additional Warmth. Additionally this Dog Coat contains Thinsulate Thermal Heat Retention Technology as light inner shell specially inserted between the Fabrics for further added warmth. This Pet Coat Features a Attached Concealed Hood that actually 'Pops Out' of the collar. This Dog Jacket also Features Adjustable Straps along the backside and can be worn during or after your dogs growth stages for additional longevity usage. This Pet Coat also Features Belly Velcro closures for easy On and Off access with a Leash Slit holder located at the back of the Neck area. Available in Multiple Colors and Sizes. ??Sizing Guide: From Back of Neck to Tail area (\"In\" Inches) ?8\" : EXTRA SMALL ?10-12\": SMALL ?14-16\": MEDIUM ?18-20\": LARGE ?22-24\": EXTRA LARGE Pet Life Lightweight Adjustable 'Sporty Avalanche' Pet Coat Small (25-lb or Less) Mustard Yellow Dog/Cat Coat Polyester | 30YLXS