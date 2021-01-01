Lightweight 575 Camera Tripod Pan Head Stand with Carry Bag for DSLR SLR Canon Nikon Sony Olympus

Best Quality Guranteed. LIGHTWEIGHT FOR TRAVEL Compactness when stored and weighs only 3.42 pounds/1.57 kilograms, easy to move around with a strapped carrying bag; Flip leg lock for SUPER FAST SETUP. Great for a vlogger and YouTuber UPGRADED SOLID CONSTRUCTION Made of aluminum alloy, THICKER leg tube than the ordinary tripod, sturdy adequate for long exposure work and keep the camera steady. Using it in the field and yard for photos VERSATILITY OF FUNCTIONALIT Height from 21'- 57.5' can use it with binoculars for star viewing, family and home movies; 4-section column legs are able to stretch out to be tall enough to find the right height SMOOTH 3-WAY SWIVEL HEAD 360 degree panning and titling with horizontally and vertically, easy to change directions at different angles. EASY TO STORE: Compact tripod fits perfectly into the provided carrying case for safe storage