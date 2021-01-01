Lightstick LED Vanity Light by Modern Forms - Color: White - Finish: White - (WS-47937-WT)

The Lightstick LED Vanity Light by Modern Forms is a sleek and ultra-minimal design. With a slender rectangular silhouette, a co-extrusion of white and clear acrylic creates a diffuser that has the dimensional look of cased glass. Durable and dramatic, this versatile vanity light is supported by a slim metal frame and can be installed vertically or horizontally to cast an even layer of energy-efficient illumination in guest and master bathrooms. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: White