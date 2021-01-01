Lightsey Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair

This sturdy side chair is a key ingredient to any farmhouse kitchen, no matter the meal or the company. It's built with a ladder back that's as classic as a place setting and has a reliable wood frame that holds everything securely in place. We love how its natural wood grain contrasts against a colorful Persian-style rug in a formal dining room, while the foam-filled fabric cushion invites guests to linger a little longer. This dining chair also requires some assembly, so be sure to have a screwdriver handy when the time comes. Frame Color: Soft Casual Pecan