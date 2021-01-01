Lightning to USB Camera Adapter with Charging Port, Lightning Female USB OTG Cable Adapter for Select iPhone, iPad Models Support Connect Camera.

HOW TO USE: Connect the Lightning USB Camera Adapter to iPhone/iPad, open the Photos app, which let you choose photos and videos to import, then organizes them into albums. PLUG AND PLAY: Easy to use, No need to take out the memory card from the camera, fast and stable connection. With the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, you can transfer photos & videos from your high-resolution digital camera to your Phone and Pad directly. Peripherals Supported: Digital camera, SLR Camera, USB Flash Drive, Card reader, USB Headphone, guitar, MIDI keyboard, etc.(The maximum current of the peripherals does not exceed 500 mAh). Compatible Device: This adapter compatible with multiple devices, such as iPhone 11/Xs/Xs Max/X/8/8 Plus/7/7Plus/6/6 Plus/5/5S/SE and iPad Air /Mini /Pro (under folder: DCIM. The iPhone 7 and later models can read 4K video.) Support iOS 9.2- iOS13 and before - No APP Needed.