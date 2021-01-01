Lightning Cable with LED 6 Feet Lightning Cable Fast Charging Sync Charger for Apple iPhone XsXS MaxXRX 88 Plus 77 Plus 6S6 PlusSE 5S iPad Pro Air.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast Charging and Sync: Transfer speed up to 480Mb/s, 2A Fast Charger, Data Transfer and Power Charging 2 in 1 Lightning Cable Build-in LED Night Light: With Build-in LED Night Light, You Can Find Your Device Easily At Night. FIT MOST LIFE PROOF CASES: Designed to fit into most cases. Compact lightning USB connector head fits most phone cases and accessories, you don't have to take the case off when charging, make you charging more convenient. Compatibility List: All iPad/iPhone/iPod with Lightning Connector 12-Month Warranty: We provide 12-Month Hassle Free Replacement Warranty. NO QUESTION ASKED!