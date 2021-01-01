From iflash

[2Pack] Lightning Cable with LED, iFlash 3 Feet Lightning Cable Fast Charging & Sync Charger for Apple iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X / 8/8 Plus / 7/7 Plus.

$11.92
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

[2Pack] Lightning Cable with LED, iFlash 3 Feet Lightning Cable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com