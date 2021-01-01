From green mountain coffee
Lightning Cable Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger Cable Fast Charging Lightning to USB Wire for iPhone 12 Mini Pro Max SE 11 Pro Max XR Xs Max X.
Advertisement
24-Months WARRANTY: 's Premium Lighting to USB White Charging Cable Cord Lead Wire comes with 24-Months WARRANTY - ideal charger for iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X / 10, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPad Retina mini 2 3 4 air 2 pro iPod nano 7th Gen touch 5th 6th Gen iPod touch 5th 6th Generation Apple MFi Certified: Meets Apple's Highest Standards: Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning iOS device FAST: The 2.4A Max Current Flow helps FAST & QUICK Charging of your iPhone iPad or iPod. Make sure to plug it in a 2.4 A adapter / charger for Fast Charging e.g. Use with 60W 6 USB Desktop Charger and see the lightning speed charging STRONG: Constructed with high quality TPE (