Lightning Cable 10ft 3 Pack Long iPhone Charger Cable 10 FootExtra Long 10 Feet iPhone 24A Fast Charging Cord Compatible with iPhone 11XsXS MaxXRX.

What You Get: iPhone cable (including 10ft 3Pack), our fan-favorite 18 months warranty and friendly customer service. Superior Quality: Note: In order to charge your iPhone and iPad more efficiently and stably, this iPhone cable can only be charged quickly, cannot be data transmitted. 8 Pin connector with a iPhone end, charging at the fastest speed on your Apple devices for short length. The cables core and the multi strand premium copper core wires ensure stable charging. Our technology teams make thousands of tests to ensure 100% safety for your device. Ultra Durable iPhone charger: Reinforced stress points with a 10000+ bend lifespan make iPhone cord many times more durable than anything else on the market. Remarkable iPhone Charger for Outdoor: Double shielding and tangle free design significantly enhance the interference protection to cope with any outdoor activities. The anodized connectors ensure superior functionality u