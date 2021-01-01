Lightning Arrestor N Male to Female Bulkhead 50 Ohm 0-3GHz with 90V Gas Tube Coaxial WiFi Lightning Arrester (Lightning arrestor N Male to Female)

1.lightning surge protector, with N type male to female Connectors 50 ohm, broad bandwidth DC-3 GHz Covers 2G 3G and 4G LTE Cellular, Attenuation less than 0.2 dB / VSWR less than 1.2 2.Lightning arrestor,50 Ohms Compatible with 50 Ohm Cellular Boosters, CATV, Satellite TV, Protects signal boosters from lightning strikes, Requires additional ground cable 3.n connector lightning arrestor, It has a replaceable Gas Discharge Element with High Surge Power Capability and Bi-directional Protection ( 90V Gas tube) 4.Antenna lightning arrestor, DC Pass for Remote Powering of Amplifiers and LNA's. Package include: 1 piece surge protector 5.Lightning protector should be installed as close a possible to the equipment to be protected, often at the point where the coax cable enters the building. They can also be installed near the antenna for additional protection