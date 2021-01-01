Planters Lightly Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts (8.75 oz)

One 8.75 oz. canister of Planters Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts We have changed our Mixed Nuts formula to include Brazil nuts instead of Hazelnuts. For a short time, you may receive Mixed Nuts with Hazelnuts or Mixed Nuts with Brazil Nuts while we are transitioning inventory Roasted lightly salted nuts have 50% less sodium content than Planters Deluxe Mixed Nuts Airtight can keeps roasted mixed nuts fresh Seasoned with a touch of sea salt for delicious taste Roasted in peanut oil for satisfying crispy texture Great for those keeping Kosher Can of mixed nuts have 40 mg. of sodium per 1 oz. serving for a smart snacking option