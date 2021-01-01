Lighting to HDMI Adapter for Phone, 1080P Lighting Digital Audio AV Adapter Compatible with Phone 11 XR Xs X 8 7P,Pad to TV Projector Monitor

The Lightning Digital AV Adapter supports mirroring of what is displayed on your device screen - including apps, presentations, websites, slideshows and more - to your HDMI-equipped TV, display, projector or other compatible display in up to 1080p HD. Easy to use, fast and stable connection, automatic mirroring. No need any APP & Personal Hot spot or WIFI, No need to adjust the Mirror of iPhone/iPad ( Please Note: 5V 1A USB Charging cable MUST be plugged before use ). No need to install any driver software or APP, just use an extra lightning charging cable to power adapter to charge, then click the 'Trust' button when connecting and then wait it to connect automatically. Apps Supported: YouTube, Hulu Plus, IDMB, Quickflix, Family On TV, ABC, NBC, FOX and local videos. Compatible iPhone Models iPhone 5/5c/5s/SE iPhone 6/6 Plus iPhone 6s/6s Plus iPhone 7/7 Plus iPhone 8/8 Plus/X/XS/XS Max/XR, iPad Models iPad with Retina display/iPad mini/iPad Air/iPad Pro, iPod Models iPod touch. W