Artcraft Lighting Shooting Star LED Flushmount Light - Color: White

The Shooting Star LED Flushmount by ArtCraft is a sleek and bright addition to spaces within your home. An array of squared metal arms extend outward from a central support, illuminated along each of their lengths with an energy-efficient light source. A beautiful metallic finish allows this piece to playfully interact with light itself, lending this flush mount some reflective qualities. Crisp and tailored, this piece is nestled close to the ceiling with a sputnik-style feel for a dazzling impression that illuminates surroundings evenly. Shape: Sputnik. Color: White. Finish: Chrome