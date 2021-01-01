From safavieh

Safavieh Lighting Collection Marina Moroccan Gold 32-inch Bedroom Living Room Home Office Desk Nightstand Table Lamp (LED Bulb Included)

$146.99 on sale
($367.65 save 60%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Voltage: 120 volts Wattage: 13.0 watts

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com