Zilla Lighting & Terrarium Heat Power Center for Reptile Habitats, Digital

Get complete habitat control in one convenient strip with the Zilla Lighting & Terrarium Heat Power Center. The power strip lets you control four devices at a time while allowing four other devices to run constantly. With an LCD digital display and simple push-button controls, the digital option provides minute-by-minute accuracy. The analog timer uses a convenient dial to set an on/off schedule that mimics the natural sun cycle for light and heat. It’s easy to set your preferred schedule with this reliable, centralized power source.