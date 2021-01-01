Lighthouse Napkin Holder

Features:This decorative freestanding napkin is a great way to keep your paper napkins tidy and accessiblePlace this attractive napkin holder on the kitchen or dining room table, but for movie night transfer it to the coffee table or out on the picnic table for cookouts.Made of high-quality, durable wrought iron, the napkin holders' satin-smooth finish is powder-coated for durability.Product Type: Napkin HolderMaterial: MetalColor: BlackCountry of Origin: United StatesPaper Towels Included: Napkins Included: NoMount Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFits Roll Type: StandardWeighted Arm Included: Weighted Base: Tension Arm Included: Spefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.25Overall Product Weight: 0.875Maximum Compatible Napkin Length: 6.25Maximum Compatible Napkin Width: 6.25Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No