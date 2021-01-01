Trademark Fine Art 'Lighthouse Dreams' Canvas Art by Mary Irwin

Artist: Mary IrwinSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white and red lighthouse sitting next to a cliff. Prominent Colors: Light Blue, Green, White, Brown, Purple, Tan I was born in 1958 and grew up in the beautiful Pacific Northwest state of Washington and have traveled all over the USA. A completely self-taught artist, I have painted since being a small child and it has continued to be my passion and love all of my life. I am drawn to paint in a more realistic style, but strive to keep a bit of the painterly quality to my work as well. I am a huge lover of gardens, vintage architecture and travel. So naturally, my inspiration comes from my own gardens, and but also visiting nostalgic places to which I add a personal spark of romanticism. Scenes such as those flood my imagination so often that many times I wake up in the wee hours dreaming about them, only to jump out of bed and jot the idea down to paint later. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.