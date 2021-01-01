Ovente Lighted Vanity Mirror Tabletop, 7.5'' 1X 10X Magnifier, 360 Degree Double Sided, 3 Tone Smart Touch LED, 15 Min Auto Shut Off Timer, Battery & AC Plug Operated, Antique Copper MPT75CO1X10X

This handheld countertop mirror is built with a 7.5" spinning face and two-sided swivel, 1x 10x zoom. This tabletop standing mirror has Smart Technology, which allows you to choose between Three Tone Ring LED options with just a touch of the mirror and is also equipped with a timer that shuts off after 15 minutes of inactivity. This mirror has a great look for personal style but also emits a professional top notch brightness that's perfect for any desk, shower, desktop or counter. This cute adjustable countertop mirror can be great for many décor, including vintage, Victorian, Hollywood, medical, or anything that involves beauty and cosmetics. It's a classy addition for bathroom, bedroom, grooming, shaving and vanity needs. It gives a chic modern look for any master bath, hotel, dental, and shower needs. It is operated by 4 AA batteries (not included) or AC Adapter (included). This magnified electric chargeable lit looking glass allows you to see up close so you can absolutely see your eyebrow and facial hair, much more clearly. Use it at home or as a portable option for any traveling, big or small. It is sure to bring an influx of positive high end energy to any room for everyone, including girls, boys and kids. Its ability to magnify, show off your accessories and continue a salon & spa experience at home makes this a consumer preferred product. Ovente's MPT Series Table Top Cosmetic Mirror is available in: 3 Deluxe Finishes: Antique Copper, Nickel Brushed and Oil Rubbed Bronze 2 Size Offers: 7.5 inch and 8.5 inch 3 Magnification Offers: 1x5x, 1x7x and 1x10