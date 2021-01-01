Lighted Hanging Mummy (4 FT) - Home Decor - 1 Piece

Straight from the pyramids of Cairo look who wants to hang out. It's your mummy dearest. A horrifyingly awesome addition to Halloween décor and haunted houses this netting looks like it contains the trapped body of a buried Egyptian king complete with a skull that lights up. Now that you've found this fresh-from-the-vault friend consider shopping for your Halloween party a wrap. Foam with polyester. 4 ft. Requires 3 AA batteries not included., Manufacturer: Fun Express