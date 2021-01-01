From glitz home
Glitz Home Multi Lighted Halloween Metal Ghost Yard Stake or Hanging Décor
Advertisement
Glitz Home Lighted Halloween Metal Ghost Yard Stake Or Hanging Décor. TRICK OR TREAT! Protect your home this Halloween season with this 32-Inch Light-Up Ghost. Perfect for any entryway or garden, it looks great in the dark. The ghost is surely the perfect accent to any Halloween decoration. Cast a decorative spell on your yard this Halloween! 2 bulbs with Warm White Lights and 3AA batteries are needed Ghost comes with glowing eyes, adding a scary atmosphere to your Halloween Two functions: serve as yard stake or wall décor Handcrafted of high-quality metal Easy to assemble