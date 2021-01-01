From sei furniture
SEI Furniture Lighted Corner Curio Cabinet, 70"H x 21"W x 16"D, Mahogany
Lighted curio features three adjustable Glass shelves, two fixed shelves, and a Smart corner design Stacked dual cabinet design and Anti-tipping hardware adds Functionality to the living room or dining room Mahogany Finish with antiqued hardware combines with a mirrored Back for effortless Transitional style Charming Furniture piece is made with is made with oak, MDF, Birch veneer, 5 Millimeter tempered Glass, 3 Millimeter mirror, and metal Product weight is 78 lb, shipping weight: carton a: 29 lb., carton B: 60 lb