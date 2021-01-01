From gooddoghousehold

Lighted Bathroom Wall Mounted Mirror 36X28 Inch With High Lumen+CRI 95 Adjustable Color Temperature+Anti-Fog Separately Control+Dimmer Function+IP44 W

$1,199.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

ANTI-FOG function help to keep always clear reflection image.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com