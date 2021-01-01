Nostalgia 4 Qt. Light Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker, Light Wood Grain

Reminiscent of the old fashion ice cream makers of the past, this unit is a fast and easy way to make 4 Qt. of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato. It features a locking motor mount, easy-to-clean bucket and a 4 Qt. aluminum canister. Simply add your ingredients into the aluminum canister, place in the middle of the bucket, layer with ice and salt and allow the electric motor do the rest. The durable churn paddle produces delicious creamy homemade ice cream, while the easy-clean plastic liner provides easy cleanup. Customize each recipe by adding extras like strawberry preserves, cookie dough, candy pieces and much more. When done, use the included lid and lid cap to store leftover ice cream in the freezer. Color: Light Wood Grain.