Light Weight Ultra-Quiet USB Rechargeable Portable Fan, Mini Fan, Small Size for Family, Outdoor Travel, Camping Use for Car, Strollers, Table.

Made of high-quality ABS material, has good durability and practicality. Built-in 1200mAh battery, can be charged by computer, power bank, data cable. Mini shape, small and exquisite, can be carried with you, suitable for travel, office use. The wind speed can be adjusted. Depending on the gear used, it can be used for 1.5-3.5 hours when full charged. Equipped with a fixed base, it can be placed on the desktop smoothly and you can watch TV while feel wind, more comfortable.