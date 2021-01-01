From amazon basics
Amazon Basics Light-Weight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set with Zipper Closure - Full/Queen, Sandy Beach
Lightweight polyester fabric provides exceptional softness Full/Queen duvet set includes an 90-by-94-inch duvet cover and two 20-by-26-inch pillow shams Wrinkle-resistant fabric; zipper closure and internal duvet ties for securing duvet in place Sandy Beach offers soothing good looks and effortless coordinating with surrounding decor Easy to care for: machine wash warm, no bleach, tumble dry low Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards