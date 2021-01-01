From kirkland's
Light Gray Upholstered Storage Ottoman with Shelf
Any modern space would look lovely with our Light Gray Upholstered Storage Ottoman with Shelf. You’ll love the contemporary and eye-catching design of this ottoman. Ottoman measures 36L x 36W x 20H in. Crafted with a wood and wood composite frame Upholstered in light gray fabric Features lower shelf Features storage compartment Weight: 24 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .