Puppy Dog Pals Light Up Pals On A Mission - Pilot Bingo

Now kids can play out their own adventures from Disney Junior's hit pre-school series, Puppy Dog Pals with the Light-Up Pals on a Mission Pilot Bingo Figure! Bingo stands 3" tall and comes with attachable wings and a helmet. Fold Bingo's wings up and down and press his chest to watch his collar light up! Bingo also features articulated legs and head so kids can move him into fun action poses as he goes on adventures! The perfect addition to every Puppy Dog Pals collection! Collect all the Light-Up Pals on a Mission Figures including Glider Hissy and the new Miner Rolly and Aviator Keia. Ages 3+?