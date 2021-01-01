From kirkland's
Light Pink Solid Cotton Pillow, 22 in.
Advertisement
Our Light Pink Solid Cotton Pillow offers the perfect accent color for your sofa décor. You'll love its dual shade back side and soft, pearl trim - giving your décor an elegant touch! Pillow measures 22L x 22H in. Crafted of cotton with polyester fill Solid, velvet fabric design Hues of light pink Silver, pearl dotted trim Solid, tan reverse design Care: Spot clean only. Zippered for easy cleaning. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.