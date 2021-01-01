From trademark fine art

Trademark Fine Art 'Light Shower' Ornate Gold Framed Art by Michael Blanchette Photography

$77.79 on sale
($89.99 save 14%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Artist: Michael Blanchette PhotographySubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Gold Ornate Frame, AcrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features neon green and purple Northern Lights over a glacial landscape.A 16x20 giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com