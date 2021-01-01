Light Rosa Parisian Pot and Saucer, 5" wide

Popular in 1820s-1860s Paris, this charming pot was rediscovered at a flea market in Montmartre and is now being remade by artisans in Tuscany. Crafted using premium clay, its romantic silhouette features slender vertical pleats and a beaded rim along the top edge of both the pot and its matching saucer. Striking alone, our Parisian pots are also marvelous in groups that combine our Cottage, Castle, and Cathedral models.Measures approximately 5" high by 5" wide, including rimOne drainage holeKeep pot from freezing in cold climates