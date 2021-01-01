Light Off-White Floral Loomed Runner 2'3"X7' - Safavieh

The Soledad Rug Collection offers the beauty and detail of traditional Persian and European styles in versatile, durable area rugs. The smart selection of florals, vines, and latticework available in Soledad will add warm, welcoming charm to classy decor. Soledad is made using a blend of soft, durable synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and vivid color. Power-loomed using durable synthetic yarns for an easy-care floor covering that will invigorate the look and feel of the family room, playroom or kids bedroom décor. Size: 2'3"X7' RUNNER. Color: Gray/Beige.