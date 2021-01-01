Trademark Fine Art 'Light Of Zion' Canvas Art by Steve Henderson

Artist: Steve HendersonSubject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a woman holding a pink cloth behind her on the edge of a cliff. After earning his Bachelor of Fine Art from Central Washington University in 1984, Steve took a side trip with his wife, Carolyn, to Colombia, South America, where they lived with Colombian friends. Upon returning to the United States, Steve began a successful career in illustration, providing general and medical work to a lay medical publishing company. In 2006, right around the time of the Great Recession, Steve launched his fine art gallery, and despite the economy, his paintings found homes with collectors through galleries and private website sales. While Steve paints, Carolyn markets and writes about his work, and the couple run Steve Henderson Fine Art the way the same way they bicycled through South America years before together. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.