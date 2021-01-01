Telescope Casual Light N Easy High Boy Folding Aluminum Beach Chair By - Cobalt

Light N Easy High Boy Folding Aluminum Beach Chair By Telescope Casual - Cobalt. 711-35DA-01. Beach Chairs. Whether you are relaxing on the patio or your favorite spot on the beach, the Telescope Casual Light n Easy furniture collection is perfect for any outdoor getaway. The seat features a sling material that dries quickly, making it perfect for use around pools and beaches. The frame is made from rust-resistant, silver aluminum and bolted together with zinc-plated rivets and screws for more strength. This chair is lightweight, making it easy to carry, fold and store. It also cleans easily with mild soap and water.