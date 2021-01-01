Trademark Fine Art 'Light My Way' Canvas Art by Chris Moyer

Artist: Chris MoyerSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a city street running down the center of the frame. I am a passionate landscape and long exposure photographer living in beautiful Southern California. I have been shooting digital photos for almost 10 years but have only dedicated myself to the art over the last 2. I have an intense love of the ocean and specialize in shooting seascapes and long exposure landscapes. I find my Zen by being on the coast before the sun rises and setting up my equipment to be ready when the day begins to glow. I enjoy watching the sea come to life with the magic of the sun's first rays of light and seeing the sky illuminate with colors only found at these times. No two days are the same which keeps me hunting tirelessly for that next great image. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.