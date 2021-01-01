IT Cosmetics Light Med Full Coverage SPF 50 CC Cream with Plush Brush What It Is This CC+ cream with SPF 50+ is your anti-aging serum, moisturizing day cream, pore-perfecting primer, brightening cream, color corrector, broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen and full-coverage foundation all in one. What You Get 1.08 fl. oz. Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ - Light Medium Heavenly Luxe Plush Paddle Foundation Brush What It Does Instantly camouflage skin imperfections or diffuse the look of lines and wrinkles Multi-tasking beauty miracle that covers everything, won't crease or crack in fine lines and gives you a "Your-Skin-But-Better" glow Blends easily Anti-aging, hydrating formula infused with peptides, niacin, algae, Vitamins A, C, B, and E, botanicals, SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sunscreen and more Protects against rays that both burn and age your skin Clinical Study After 10 minutes of wear, subjects showed an average clinically measured increase in skin hydration of more than 79%. How to Use Blend onto clean skin or over your moisturizer using the Heavenly Luxe Plush Paddle Foundation Brush. A little goes a long way; make sure to blend well to develop a perfect color match. It can be used as your moisturizer, antiaging serum, concealer, foundation and sunscreen based on your coverage needs. For best results, apply a smooth, even layer to the face, neck and decollate to even out the appearance of your skin tone and to provide a hydrating, luminous finish. Imported