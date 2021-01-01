SONNEMAN Lighting Light Guide Ring LED Double Wall Sconce - Color: Black

The Sonneman Lighting Light Guide Ring LED Double Wall Sconce is a modern lighting solution created with a purpose. The energy efficient lighting uses light guide technology, transmitting the light from an LED source at its edge, evenly distributing the light over the face of the acrylic light guide in the center of the ring. Sleek and truly contemporary from the inside out, this example of form following function makes a statement in any living space. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black