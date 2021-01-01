Light Frames Up Down Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (7202.98-WL)

The Light Frames Up Down Outdoor LED Wall Sconce boasts a sleek design and minimal aesthetics. Its LED radiance is internally directed and reflected to illuminate the surrounding space. The uplight and downlight illumination creates a halo of light, framed by a thin profile. Perfect for modern outdoors, the Light Frames is also suitable for hallways and anywhere compact, efficient illumination is needed. The Light Frames is a minimal and stylish addition to modern indoor and outdoor spaces. Dimmable with an electronic low voltage or standard TRIAC dimmer (sold separately). LED driver located in outlet box. ADA compliant. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White. Finish: Textured White