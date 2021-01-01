Clihome Light Blue Fabric Power Lift Adjustable Massage Chair Recliner for Elderly with Heating System and 4-Massage Point

Featuring a solid structure, this 4 massage points recliner is very durable and easy to clean. This recliner gives a smooth, quiet, and effortless recline as you sit back and relax in style and ultimate comfort. The Recliner is fitted with a padded cushion and back in high-density foam providing exceptional support. The engineered wooden frame sets the structure where design and elegance come together. Built with longevity in mind, this must-have piece has been designed to help reduce stress on the spine providing proper body alignment. It reclines to 135° extending footrest. Marring simplicity and style, the Recliner is ready for many years of enjoyment in your home. Color: Light Blue.