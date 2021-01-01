From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Light Gray Fabric Egg Series Reception-Lounge-Side Chair
This high back reception chair will add an attractive detail to your lounge or office. This chair is highlighted with an outer lumbar pillow that provides lower back support and a swivel seat. Curved wing sides provide a stylish arm detail. The round chrome base features a plastic ring to protect flooring. Guests will be charmed at the contemporary seating with the added comfort. Please your guests with stylish seating that is made for comfort. Color: Gray.