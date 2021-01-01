Light Curing Dust Cover SLA Blackout Sound Insulation Fireproof and Constant Temperature Suitable for Elegoo Saturn UV Resion 3D Printer

Package Included: Light curing dust cover *1Applicable models: Elegoo Saturn, Anycubic Photon Mono X, Phrozen Sonic 4K, Phrozen Sonic Mighty 4KProduct size: inch: 12' W x 12' L x 18' H (width: 305mm length: 305mm height: 458mm)Product size: inch: 12' W x 12' L x 18' H (width: 305mm length: 305mm height: 458mm)Advantages:1. can maintain a constant temperature printing environment reduce the adverse effects of cold weather on the work of the printer improve print stability.2. Internal is pure aluminum film external is flame retardant aluminum foil cloth high temperature resistance and will not be ignited3. quick and easy to install folding storage easy to carry4. resistant to wear and tear, made of plush PVC laminated polyester, durable5. Keeps 3D printer away from dust, UV and moisture6. Helps prevent free resin fumes and also acts as an insulator to keep heat in when printing in cold weather7. Can no longer be forced to clean your printer at the end of a project.