Trademark Fine Art 'Light Cityscape Drawing' Canvas Art by Michael Jackson

Artist: Michael JacksonSubject: ArchitectureStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features line art of traditional architecture over a white background. Prominent Colors: White Michael Jackson Painting in studio his degree in Natural History Illustration. After working for five years as an advertising illustrator and part-time teacher, he took the decision to devote his time and energies to become the specialist in wildlife and portraiture that he is today. Jacksons work reflects both classical and modern interpretations fused within one painting. His influences range from the Renaissance, the masters of the nineteenth century, and Contemporary Art. With superb technique, he infuses a harmony between the natural and the conceptual, to create works that are provocative and dramatic. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.