'Light Box Blues' by Philippe Sainte-Laudy Framed Photographic Print

Photographer by passion for years, Philippe took an immediate liking to photographing landscape and nature. Always in search of the best light and the most original angle, he maintains a constant search for the most beautiful places surrounding him. Philippe prides himself in understanding the complex interactions between light, weather, landscape, the tides, plants and animals. He finds it is important to have a deep respect for this planet and its inhabitants. Philippe hopes that his photography can bring people closer to nature and encourage them to preserve it for future generations. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The antique mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W, Frame Color: Brown