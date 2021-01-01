Light Board Portable Tracing Light Box Magnetic Drawing Board Light Drawing Board Light Box For Tracing Sketch Pad Light Drawing Pad Light Table.

Innovative Design1. Super Slim Light Weight Pad, thickness only 0.2". 2.Innovative structure design, which allow it can be attach by the magnet, holding a paper on the pad become easily. 3.Comes with ruler on the panel surface, easy to accurate positioning. Adjustable BrightnessDrawing board with energy efficient flicker-free LED lamps, provides a perfectly even illustrated surface. It has three different brightness, just choose low-middle-high level according to your needs by slight touch sensor switch. Wide ApplicationThis tracing pad is ideal for stenciling, 2D animation, calligraphy, embrossing, scrapbooking, tattoo transferring, sketching & drawing, streaming, sewing projects, stained glass, quilting X-ray viewing etc. Best gifts for Christmas, birthdays or any other holidays. USB Powered Tracing light box comes with 1pc USB power cable, you can easily power the light box from any computer, power bank or USB plug that connects directly into a wall outlet.