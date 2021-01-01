Light Blocking Glasses Women cat Eye Reading Clear Frame Light Glasses Anti Eyestrain Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH QUALITY SPRING HINGE-Using alloy spring hinge, high wear resistance and hardness, not easy to break, more stable and durable. The frame is made of high-quality PC material, with high LIGHT BLOCKING GLASSES-:'s anti-light glasses lenses can filter 90% of harmful light, which comes from computer / mobile / TV electronic screen radiation. Resin-coated REDUCE EYESTRAIN & BETTER SLEEP-Blocks light radiation damage from computer / tablet / mobile screens, thereby protecting your eyesight and reducing eye fatigue. Provide a better sleep for FASHION CAT EYE GLASSES -Fashion cat eye glasses frame, which is particularly distinguished from other rectangular frames. Lens Width: 60mm(2.36 in) Lens Height: 43mm(1.69 in) Temple Length: 60 DAY AFTER SERVICE AND GIFT IDEAS PACKAGE- 100% risk free to try, unsatisfied glasses can be refunded within 60 days of receiving. ( not man-made damage).In case of any problem happening, just