Blue Light Blocking Glasses Retro Round Fake Eyeglasses Frames Anti UV Ray Filter Computer Gaming Glasses Women Men Gold Black FrameTransparent lens

Titanium alloy frame Anti-reflective lens Non-polarized Lens width: 51 millimeters PROTECT YOUR EYES- Anti harmful blue light and discomfort from long periods of web surfing, reading and working under fluorescent lights with UV glare reduction, brings you better sleep. REDUCE EYE STRAIN- Enjoy your digital time, No worry about eyestrain, fatigue, relieve blurred Vision and reduce headache TRANSPARENT LENS- Anti scratch, clear lenses, no color difference, brings you good visual experience RETRO ROUND & SUPER LIGHT DESIGN- Gentle and smooth tactility on face gives you extreme enjoyable stress-free wearing experience LIFETIME WARRANTY- 100% risk free to try in case of any broken problem happening; just contact the seller without any hesitation to solve the problem until your satisfaction.