Light Blocking Computer Glasses 1 Pack Decrease Eye Eyestrain UnisexMenWomen

PACKING INCLUDES: 1. One pair of anti-ray computer glasses, which can minimize the eyestrain caused by harmful ray emitted from digital screens. 2. Complimentary frame packing cloth bag and cleaning cloth. PREVENT HARMLFULL RAY: anti ray glasses can effectively obstruct injurious ray, electromagnetic wave radiation, and ultraviolet rays. No matter its computers, laptops or smart phones, the glasses can always help to prevent harmful ray the screens emitted, protecting eyes from invisible injurious ray. So that the glasses can protect the eyes from computer visual syndrome (eyes losing focus, vision getting unclear, fatigue, ophthalmic acid, bulging, et). REDUCE EYESTRAIN & VISUAL SYNDROME: By preventing the injurious ray, glasses can protect the eyes from computer visual syndrome (eyes losing focus, vision getting unclear, fatigue, ophthalmic acid, bulging, headache, etc.). So you dont need to worry about hurting your eyes (getting myopia o