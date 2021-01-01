Light-Air Table Lamp by Kartell - Color: Blue (9110/AZ)

Based on the ideas of illusion and fantasy, the Light-Air Table Lamp appears to defy the laws of gravity. When illuminated, light shines from a lamp shade that seems to be suspended in air, a clever illusion created by the light shade that is enclosed within a clear, rectangular frame. The frame is constructed of two polycarbonate pieces fused together by lasers, and the shade is made of technopolymer thermoplastic. The Light-Air Table Lamp's play on the concept of magic, when paired with quality materials, results in a modern table lamp both practical and an aesthetic statement piece. Ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms and modern office settings, Light-Air provides ambient, diffused illumination. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Blue.