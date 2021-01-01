Light-Air Sculpted Pendant Light by Kartell - Color: Amber (9132/AM)

The Light-Air Sculpted Pendant Light from Kartell, the â€œillusionistâ€ pendant lamp, defies the laws of gravity with its suspended light, which hangs from a white square canopy, and offers both practicality and aesthetics. Light-Air is simple, modern, and rational, yet at the same time produces a magical effect with its colorful shade and matching square shade top. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Shape: Cone. Color: Amber.