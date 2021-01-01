Light Activated Recordable Sound Chip Records and Plays Multiple Songs and Voice Messages Add Sound to Personalized Music Boxes Craft Projects.

Best Quality Guranteed. Light Sensor Activated voice audio module can be added to any 'light-tight' item such as box, card, folder, drawer, refrigerator, closets, container's etc. Each time the device is exposed to light, it will play the next recording. High playback sound quality and reliable design. Capable of storing and playing multiple audio files (does work with only one file as well). Bring your projects to life by adding the variety of songs, unique sounds, voice messages, instrumental recordings to your craft projects, personalized voice gifts and more. Re-recordable functionality - Simple drag & drop file uploading thru USB port - 200 mAh high capacity rechargeable lithium polymer battery - Free USB cable included ON/OFF switch - Sound volume control feature - 2 MB internal capacity (translates to about 120 seconds of total recording time).