From gemmy
Gemmy 7-Count 3.5-ft Cool White LED Battery-operated Indoor Christmas String Lights | 115533
Advertisement
Celebrate the season with a whimsical Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer light string! Featuring nostalgic metal construction, each bulb lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light. Perfect for indoor decorating, this Rudolph light string makes a delightful addition to your Christmas decorations. Gemmy 7-Count 3.5-ft Cool White LED Battery-operated Indoor Christmas String Lights | 115533